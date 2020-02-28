Terms and Conditions: BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2020

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company Bristol Limited.

The BBC Code of Conduct for competitions can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode/ and all BBC magazines comply with the Code.

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

Voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards opens on Thursday 16th January 2020 and the closing date for voting is 23:59:59 is on Friday 28th February 2020.

By voting in the BBC Countryfile Magazine awards, the participants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions;

Voters should vote via the site (countryfile.com/awards) or via postal vote published in the February issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine. Votes received after the closing date will not be considered.

Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited with their full name, telephone number and email address as part of their vote. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy and Awards Force Privacy Policy. (www.awardforce.com/privacy-policy/)

Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

Votes will be used to determine the winners of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2020. There is no prize or cash value.

The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence relating to the awards will be entered into.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent nominations.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her nomination.

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.



How to vote

You may vote for more than one image, but there is a limit of one vote per image. Voting opens on Thursday 16th January 2020. The last date to vote is 23:59:59 on Friday 28th February 2020 (“Voting Closing Date”).