British bothy guide: best bothies to stay in, what to bring and bothy code

Stone walls; bare floorboards; woodburning stove; a couple of chairs and a table. This scene may sound basic – almost unappealing – but for lovers of wild, remote places, nothing instills a sense of comfort and safety quite like a bothy. And these mountain refuges left open for weary walkers can be found up and down the UK.

But what exactly are bothies? What are they like to stay in? And what do you need to bring if you plan to spend a night in one? Our beginners’ guide takes a closer look at these mountain shelters before revealing a few of our favourites.

What is a bothy?

Bothies are simple structures found in remote locations left open for weary walkers. They have no wardens to check you in, no booking system, no electricity and no running water.

Rudimentary they may be, but after a hard day’s walking, a bothy is a welcome sight to a weary wayfarer. With a roof and a fire or stove to warm up with, they offer more protection than tents, allowing you to enjoy longer spells in remote landscapes.

What should I bring to a bothy?