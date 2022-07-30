Best camping hammocks for outdoor relaxation

At first, a camping hammock may seem like a luxury - something that only the most seasoned and over-prepared campers use. But camping hammocks are now designed to be as lightweight and compact as possible, allowing you to carry one with ease.

Advertisement

A camping hammock's weight is one of the most important considerations, as a hammock that's too heavy is likely to take up more of your precious packing space. They're also more likely to take longer to set up, and it's never ideal to have a heavy hammock weighing you down on your travels.

As a hammock frame isn't the easiest item to carry, camping hammocks tend to depend on being suspended between two trees. Having strong straps, loops and carabiners is key, as you want to be able to relax in peace knowing that you're not going to fall to the ground.

Weight capacity is important, too, but most camping hammocks are designed to accommodate either one or two people. They're often made using parachute nylon, as it's a material known for its strength, durability and light weight.

We've rounded up the best and most reliable camping hammocks available, in a range of sizes, styles and budgets.

Best camping hammocks to buy in 2022

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Buy now from Amazon (£35.95).

The camping hammock from Wise Owl Outfitters comes with all the necessary kit to have your hammock up in minutes. It's made using 210-thread parachute nylon that's reinforced with thread lock stitching, promising to be resistant to rips.

It comes in an attached, compact carry bag along with carabiners, loops and talon straps. The medium-sized hammock, designed for one person, should be able to hold up to 181kg while the large, two-person hammock is said to hold up to 226kg. It's lightweight, too, with the hammock and all its equipment weighing under 1kg.

ENO Sub6 Ultralight Hammock

Eno are one of the biggest players when it comes to lightweight hammocks, describing themselves as the original creators of the parachute hammock. The Sub6 Ultralight Hammock is their lightest yet, weighing under 170g while able to hold over 136kg.

It's made from 30-denier nylon ripstop with aluminium toggles, and there's a suspension system feature for that traditional hammock experience.

GEERTOP Hammock Underquilt

Buy now from Amazon (£39.99).

As this hammock works as an underquilt, it can also be used as a sleeping bag or duvet. The material is a 300T polyester pongee, so it can provide a soft experience when laid on while being a thick enough cover for a warm and cosy night in the outdoors.

The hammock also has a 380T nylon shell that's said to be windproof and waterproof. Elastic straps and steel carabiners will help to secure the hammock in place, and an attached carry case allows you to roll up the hammock/sleeping bag into a compact size.

4Season Survivorman Zip XL

Buy now from Hennessy Hammock (£329.95).

This hammock is built for survival trips, with a load of kit and features to help. The hammock itself has insulating materials to keep you warm and an open cell foam pad for comfort. On top of that, the kit includes a bandana with survival tips that can be used as a bright signal flag, sun shade or a sling.

The interior of the hammock is a reflective orange in case of emergencies, and a space blanket is included if you need extra warmth.

Ticket To The Moon Original Hammock

Ticket To The Moon have been making lightweight hammocks since the 1990s. Their original hammock design has been refined over the years, now using a triple-stitched parachute nylon that weighs under 600g.

The hammock comes with an 'express bag' to easily set it up or pack it away, and the bag can also be used as a pillow or storage pouch. The hammock is customisable with various colour choices available.

Draper Hammock

Buy now from Wayfair (£109.99).

Made from parachute nylon in an ultralight, quick-drying design, this hammock from Draper is a great choice to take camping. Plus, there's a mosquito built in to the hammock, making it a suitable choice for the outdoors.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock

Buy now from Wildbounds (£54.95).

ENO's DoubleNest Hammock is a perfect choice for two people to share, with it being large and strong enough to accommodate two adults. The hammock has tripe-stitched seams for extra security, providing a weight capacity of 181kg.

The attached compression sack can be used to stash the hammock away into a compact size - perfect for camping and travelling.

Snugpak Jungle Hammock

Buy now from Snugpak (£70.00).

Advertisement

Snugpak's Jungle Hammock is a straightforward choice for camping in the woods or jungle. The built-in mosquito net saves you from carrying a separate net with you, and the hammock promises a quick and simple setup.