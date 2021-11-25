As the biggest sales shopping event of the year, Black Friday is an ideal time to grab a bargain, and treat friends and family. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday outdoor gift deals so you can find something special for the campers, hikers and bird watchers in your life.

Luckily there’s an abundance of Black Friday outdoor gift deals available from reliable outdoor brands for you to get your hands on. Here are a few of our favourites.

Best Black Friday outdoor gift deals for 2021

Thermos Stainless Steel King Food Flask £27.99 £18.65

Having a hot snack to tuck into on a chilly hike can make those tiring hills and nippy conditions that little bit more bearable! This red food flask from Thermos keeps your food hot for nine hours, and you can use the lid as a bowl. It can hold 710ml, so it’s great for enjoying a hot cup of soup on a frosty lunch stop! It has been designed to maintain a cool exterior when holding hot liquids, so it’s safe to handle. It comes with a five year guarantee, so it’s likely to become a well-used addition to someone’s outdoor kit collection.

Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine £50 £37.50

An ideal gift for coffee fanatics who crave their caffeine hit while camping! Thanks to the lightweight and compact nature of this portable espresso machine, it’s a handy addition to your hiking rucksack. And what’s even better, it doesn’t require plastic pods, as you can use ground coffee to make a tasty espresso. Just pop your coffee in the basket, add your hot water to the tank, and pump away!

Peter Storm Thinsulate Knit Fleece Gloves £11 £5.50

These knitted, fleece gloves feature Thinsulate insulation for extra warmth, so you can keep cosy during wintry expeditions! They even come with a handy wrist clip so you can keep them together, so they’re a perfect gift for someone who is fed up of losing gloves! The knit outer gives them a fashionable look, so you can wear them to a range of occasions.

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Sapphire Titanium GPS Watch £800 £599

If you fancy splashing out and treating a loved one to an outdoor gadget gift this year, this multi sport watch from Garmin is sure to go down well! It’s suitable for a wide variety of outdoor activities including skiing, hiking, swimming and running.

This tech-filled watch includes GPS navigation and performance metrics so you can record and assess your outdoor actions. It’s particularly useful for those looking to improve their outdoor sporting performance, but there are plenty of desirable features if you just want to enjoy the outdoors! It has a scratch-resistant lens, space for 2000 songs, a compass and turn-by-turn navigation, along with many other functions! It has a battery life of up to 14 days on smartwatch mode, so it’s perfect for multi-day adventures.

As well as the impressive technology, we love the design and colour of the bright orange silicone wrist strap, making it both practical and stylish to wear.

The Edge Women’s Freestyle Beanie £18 £9

Help your loved ones revamp their winter wardrobes with this fun beanie! Bobble hats are always a lovely present to receive, and we love the vibrant and funky design of this pick! A top choice for any outdoor pursuit, whether it’s sledging, hill walking or bird watching, this is a great gift that’s guaranteed to be a hit! If you have a friend who’s planning to hit the slopes this season, this green and purple hat is a super choice! It comes in one size, and it’s made of acrylic. The strong branding and snowflake design make it a unique, and trendy choice!

Eurohike Carabiner Mug £7 £3.50

Carabiner mugs are convenient for multi-day hikes when you’re tight for space, as you can just clip them onto your bag. You can never have too many in your camping gear cupboard as there’s usually someone in your group who could do with one. This blue pick from Eurohike is made from durable stainless steel, so it should be able to withstand the unpredictable British weather and terrain!

Printed Pet Blanket £9.99 £4.99

If you’re struggling to think of a gift for your friend who seems to have everything, why not treat their pet instead? This grey paw print blanket is ideal for keeping your boot and car clean after a muddy dog walk.

Where to find the best Black Friday outdoor gift deals

Here’s a list of outdoor retailers promoting tempting reductions, so you can find even more outdoor gift ideas!

