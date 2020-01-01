Best walks in Cumbria

Find the best hiking routes in Cumbria, including path descriptions and maps.

Cumbria is the third largest county in England behind North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with a total land area of 6,768 sq km – that’s almost three times the size of Luxembourg.

Despite its size, Cumbria has one of the lowest populations in the country, and just one city – Carlisle. Countryside prevails here, meaning there is ample opportunity to explore the county on foot, from the wild Northern Pennines to the picturesque waters of the Lake District.

We’ve put together a list of our favourite walks in Cumbria, ranging from easy riverside rambles to tough mountain hikes.

Buttermere and Rannerdale Knotts

This autumn walk includes some of the Lake District’s most beautiful trees and forests, where myth and legend tangle with the Scots pines and the golden needles of larches.

Route details 7.5 miles

4 hours

Moderate Map and route

Cat Bells

Getty

This Lake District mountain is small compared to its neighbours, yet what it lacks in height it makes up for in accessibility, views and atmosphere.

Route details 5.7km/3.5 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Lingmoor Fell Circuit

This lowland loop walk through the heart of the Lake District National Park is packed with splendours – from glistening tarns and craggy fells to magical, mossy bridges.

Route details 13.4km/8.3 miles

5 hours

Hard Map and route

Ennerdale and Haystacks

Ennerdale is the most remote valley in the Lake District and one of the National Park’s best-kept secrets – follow this lakeside route to the summit of Haystacks.

Route details 22.9km/14.2 miles

7 hours

Hard Map and route

Keswick to Latrigg

Easy and accessible, this short walk to the summit of a classic Lake District fell is the perfect day out. Route details 8km/5 miles

3.5 hours

moderate Route and map

Hawkshead and Latterbarrow

The small village of Hawkshead in the middle of the Lake District National Park is a great base for exploring the surrounding hills, including the modest peak of Latterbarrow.

Route details 5km/3.1 miles

2 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

Wasdale Head Inn, Gosforth

This venerable inn, hidden within the valleys and mountains of the Lake District, has housed some of Britain’s best novelists and poets – find out what inspired these great writers with a five-mile walk.

Route details 7.9km/4.9 miles

3 hours

Moderate Map and route

Grizedale Forest

Rippling across the crags between Windermere and Coniston, Grizedale is 8,000 acres of mixed forest laced with tracks and endowed with a renowned series of outdoor sculptures.

Route details 12.2km/7.5 miles

4 hours

Moderate Route and map

Old Man of Coniston

The village of Coniston, an attractive little spot bisected by the bustling waters of a mountain stream, sits near the northern end of beautiful Coniston Water in Cumbria. Walk beside high tarns and copper-mining relics to a magical fell-top vista in the Lake District National Park.

Route details 11.1km/6.9 miles

5 hours

Hard Map and route

Brigsteer Woods

Walk past a medieval castle and glowing wild daffodils with this four-mile walk in the Lake District National Park.

Route details 6.6km/ 4.1 miles

2 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

Holme Wood and Loweswater

Holme Wood lies not far from the Lake District National Park boundary and sits on the shores of one of its most idyllic lakes – explore this special corner of Britain with a four-mile walk.

Route details 5.9km/3.7 miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route

Bowness-on-Windermere to Kennel Wood

A mile or two from the bustle of Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District National Park stands a lonely oak, at its most enchanting after a night of snowfall in winter. Route details 2.8 miles/ 4.6km

Moderate

2 hours Map and route Rydal and Grasmere