Best walks in Cumbria
This vast county in northern England comprises the Lake District National Park, the Solway Coast and sections of the Yorkshire Dales and North Pennines. It's a rugged landscape of hills, mountains and coastline, perfect for lovers of the trail
Find the best hiking routes in Cumbria, including path descriptions and maps.
Cumbria is the third largest county in England behind North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with a total land area of 6,768 sq km – that’s almost three times the size of Luxembourg.
Despite its size, Cumbria has one of the lowest populations in the country, and just one city – Carlisle. Countryside prevails here, meaning there is ample opportunity to explore the county on foot, from the wild Northern Pennines to the picturesque waters of the Lake District.
We’ve put together a list of our favourite walks in Cumbria, ranging from easy riverside rambles to tough mountain hikes.
Buttermere and Rannerdale Knotts
This autumn walk includes some of the Lake District’s most beautiful trees and forests, where myth and legend tangle with the Scots pines and the golden needles of larches.
Route details
- 7.5 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Cat Bells
This Lake District mountain is small compared to its neighbours, yet what it lacks in height it makes up for in accessibility, views and atmosphere.
Route details
- 5.7km/3.5 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Lingmoor Fell Circuit
This lowland loop walk through the heart of the Lake District National Park is packed with splendours – from glistening tarns and craggy fells to magical, mossy bridges.
Route details
- 13.4km/8.3 miles
- 5 hours
- Hard
Ennerdale and Haystacks
Ennerdale is the most remote valley in the Lake District and one of the National Park’s best-kept secrets – follow this lakeside route to the summit of Haystacks.
Route details
- 22.9km/14.2 miles
- 7 hours
- Hard
Keswick to Latrigg
Easy and accessible, this short walk to the summit of a classic Lake District fell is the perfect day out.
Route details
- 8km/5 miles
- 3.5 hours
- moderate
Hawkshead and Latterbarrow
The small village of Hawkshead in the middle of the Lake District National Park is a great base for exploring the surrounding hills, including the modest peak of Latterbarrow.
Route details
- 5km/3.1 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy/moderate
Wasdale Head Inn, Gosforth
This venerable inn, hidden within the valleys and mountains of the Lake District, has housed some of Britain’s best novelists and poets – find out what inspired these great writers with a five-mile walk.
Route details
- 7.9km/4.9 miles
- 3 hours
- Moderate
Grizedale Forest
Rippling across the crags between Windermere and Coniston, Grizedale is 8,000 acres of mixed forest laced with tracks and endowed with a renowned series of outdoor sculptures.
Route details
- 12.2km/7.5 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Old Man of Coniston
The village of Coniston, an attractive little spot bisected by the bustling waters of a mountain stream, sits near the northern end of beautiful Coniston Water in Cumbria. Walk beside high tarns and copper-mining relics to a magical fell-top vista in the Lake District National Park.
Route details
- 11.1km/6.9 miles
- 5 hours
- Hard
Brigsteer Woods
Walk past a medieval castle and glowing wild daffodils with this four-mile walk in the Lake District National Park.
Route details
- 6.6km/ 4.1 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy/moderate
Holme Wood and Loweswater
Holme Wood lies not far from the Lake District National Park boundary and sits on the shores of one of its most idyllic lakes – explore this special corner of Britain with a four-mile walk.
Route details
- 5.9km/3.7 miles
- 2 hours
- Moderate
Bowness-on-Windermere to Kennel Wood
A mile or two from the bustle of Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District National Park stands a lonely oak, at its most enchanting after a night of snowfall in winter.
Route details
- 2.8 miles/ 4.6km
- Moderate
- 2 hours