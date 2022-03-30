As we browse candles in shops, and look for a new favourite scent to fill our homes, we often forget to consider the environmental effects of burning certain waxes. Sadly, a lot of non-natural candles are made with mineral oil – an odourless and colourless by-product of petroleum – so they’re not particularly eco-friendly, or sustainable.

Luckily there’s a lovely selection of alternatives around. Natural candles are made with plant-based ingredients and tend to burn more gently, while still giving off more subtle scents that are often made with essential oils that can bring additional benefits to mood, emotion and even physical health. In our list of the best natural candles, you’ll find a mix of beeswax, soy wax and plant wax varieties, many of which are designed by aromatherapists.

Feeling crafty? Learn how to make your own tin candles.

Best natural candles for 2022

Goldrick Beeswax Candles

Beeswax candles are a great natural option, and there are loads around, so you can easily find them. They tend to provide a subtle honey scent, and have a beautiful golden appearance. We love the marble-effect swirls of this natural candle set from Goldrick. These pillar candles are hand-kneaded, and you get two in a pack.

In addition to their eco-friendly nature, beeswax candles are renowned for their dripless nature and high melting point, so they’re a solid choice.

Make sure to look for 100% beeswax candles to avoid any nasty blends.

Mint Velvet Revive Citrus, Grapefruit and Mint Candle

Made of soy rapeseed wax, this natural candle from Mint Velvet promises fresh and zesty scents. Rather than a soothing option to help you wind down after a family camp trip, or long hike, it’s an uplifting choice designed to keep you going! So it could work well if you’re trying to get your household energised for a busy day of activities.

A great choice for a light and summery morning, enjoy the unusual mix of citrussy lemon and orange, with spicy ginger and nutmeg. It should last a while too, with a burn time of 45 hours.

RHS Fig and Grape Candle

For a sweet scent, try out this fig and grape natural candle from RHS. It comes in a cute-looking recycled glass milk bottle, and it’s made of natural plant wax. This one is a bit more budget-friendly too.

Aveda Rosemary and Mint Soy Wax Candle

A lovely choice for herb garden enthusiasts! Peppermint is always a nice cleansing scent, and the addition of rosemary makes it a more unusual option if you’re looking to try something new.

This soy wax candle burns for 40 hours, and comes in a classic clear jar, making it a sweet decorative accessory for your coffee table. Or of course keep it in your bathroom for your next soak in the tub. The perfect end to a long day of hiking or cycling.

This Aveda candle is vegan, so you could gift it to a friend who would rather avoid natural candles made of beeswax.

Organic British Beeswax Candle

Hand made in Wales, this beeswax candle is an ideal gift choice thanks to its neat and attractive packaging. A super alternative to overpowering floral scents, place it in your kitchen to help neutralise cooking odours.

Beeswax candles also tend to have brighter flames, so it’s an easy way to add some needed sunshine on a dull day.

Daylesford Fig Leaf Large Scented Candle

This large natural candle offers a long burning time of 52 hours, and comes in an attractive reusable clip top jar.

Promising an earthy, fruity and sweet scent, enjoy this candle during the colder months and enhance a cosy evening in front of the fire. It’s free from GM-derived waxes and paraffin, making it 100% natural.

Glass Jar Rose and Bergamot Soy Candle

This soy aromatherapy candle is all about helping you enjoy some much-needed you time. It’s designed by the Self Care Co. and aims to help with low-mood, anxiety and stress. Pick up your favourite gardening book, make a cuppa, and inhale the essential oils.

Witchwood Cinnamon and Orange Soy Wax Candle

Orange and cinnamon is a delightful combination, and the dried orange peel and chai topping is a nice touch. This paraben free, soy wax candle is hand poured in Brighton and it’s vegan too. A pretty and thoughtful housewarming or birthday gift that’s sure to go down a treat.