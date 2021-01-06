Easy ways to stay connected to nature and the outdoors from your home

The Corona virus or Covid-19 pandemic crisis has marked a huge changed in our way of life. Whether that’s working from home, social distancing, social isolating, home-schooling children or caring for others in your local community, it can feel a scary and lonely time for many.

For those of us who love the outdoors, visits to the countryside, walking in beautiful places and holidaying in the wild outdoors are no longer possible. With the government announcing a UK lockdown, other than one daily exercise or shopping for essentials, there has never been a more important time to connect with others digitally and appreciate the nature on your doorstep

We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone, which is why we’re here to help you stay connected to the BBC Countryfile Magazine online community, and find ways to enjoy nature from your home, garden or local area, plus we share our pick of the best podcasts, crafts and recipes to do at home.

You can get in touch with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or drop us an email if you’d like to say hello or share ideas.

Embrace winter

If you’re able to get outside for a local walk during your daily exercise, enjoy the signs of late winter, such as snowdrops or other early winter blooms and take a moment to appreciate the nature found on your doorstep.

Enjoy wildlife in your garden

Although winter might not seem the best time of year to enjoy spotting garden wildlife, there is still plenty of life to be found in our gardens, or locally during your daily exercise. See how many different bird species you can spot from your window or just a short garden wander.

Chat with family and friends in nature using RSPB nature reserve Zoom backgrounds

From lighthouses to lakes across all four countries, the RSPB has released 15 free images of its nature reserves for people to use as Zoom backgrounds.

Once downloaded, the RSBP is asking people to share a screengrab with the hashtag #NaturePhotoBomb to celebrate nature and the outdoors – even if you have to stay at home. These images are free to download, via rspb-images.com/Respages/FreeImages

Garden projects

If you’re lucky enough to have a garden, or even a window box, there are still plenty of jobs to do in the garden in winter.

Make nature arts & crafts with your children

Improve your nature identification skills

Listen to podcasts

Make the most of your extra spare time to listen to some of the interesting wildlife, nature and science podcasts freely available. This handy BBC Wildlife Magazine guide, explains how to listen to podcasts.

Don’t forget to tune into the BBCCountryfile Magazine ‘plodcast’

In each episode of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast, we go on a great escape into beautiful landscapes where we look for great wildlife, explore curious historic sites, meet interesting rural people and discuss the big issues affecting the countryside.

Catch up on each season and enjoy a countryside escape

The podcast is available on Acast, iTunes, Apple Podcasts and most major podcast apps

Science

From the inner workings of the human brain to how we’ll conquer space, tackling climate change and better understanding the animals and plants around us – the Science Focus Podcast is the best place to make sense of the big issues of our time.

History

HistoryExtra podcast comes out three times a week, featuring interviews with notable historians talking about topics spanning ancient history through recent British to American events. Episodes feature history stories and perspectives on everything from crusading knights to Tudor monarchs and the D-Day landings.

Birdwatch from your window and take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch

RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

The annual Big Garden Birdwatch returns on 29th-31st January 2021 for the UK’s largest garden based citizen science project. Find out how to take part and the best birds to spot in your garden this winter with our handy birdwatch guide.

According to the conservation charity, across the UK nearly 9 million hours have been spent watching garden birds since the Birdwatch began in 1979 with more than 137 million birds counted, helping provide the charity with valuable insight.

See how to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch

RSPB

The RSPB has set up the #BreakfastBirdwatch, a daily hour on weekdays between 8-9am where supporters and the wider public can share photos and videos of their garden birds. There will also be different species and themes to focus on, such as drawing and poetry.

The Self-Isolating Bird Club

TV presenter, author and naturalist Chris Packham has set up The Self-Isolating Bird Club on Twitter and Facebook, so that birdwatchers can share their local sightings virtually.

Take a virtual escape to the countryside

We’ve started a Virtual Escapes series last spring to help you enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your home and provide a bit of inspiration for future trips.

Experience the sights and sounds of each season countryside until we can all safely enjoy the real thing with our stay-at-home guides.

Craft ideas to make at home

Here is a selection of relaxing craft projects to make from your home.

Recipes – baking ideas

Make the most of being at home by baking tasty treats to enjoy with a cup of tea and a good book.

Stay well, stay home

BBC Countryfile Magazine has always shared great walks and holiday destinations with readers and website visitors – it’s a key part of our mission. But we cannot do that for now – it would be irresponsible. We ask all readers and web visitors to adhere strictly to Government advice on travel, social distancing and personal hygiene. If you are feeling unwell, please visit the NHS website or call ‘111’ for medical advice.

We all have to be responsible, think about others and follow expert advice.

There are some basic rules we can all follow:

