Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need: how to organise or join a Ramble and how to donate

When are the BBC Countryfile Rambles taking place?

This year’s Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need is taking place in October 2019. Join thousands of people donning their walking boots to make a difference this autumn.

The ramble will include a number of walks led by Countryfile presenters, but people of all ages and abilities are encouraged to go on their own rambles to help raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Our Countryfile Ramble guide explains how to organise your own Ramble, with a selection of routes to help you plan your own walk, and how to donate to BBC Children in Need.

BBC Countryfile presenter Ramble special

For the fifth annual Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need, the team head out across the UK joined by viewers and some inspirational youngsters who’ve been helped by the charity. They celebrate the beauty of our countryside while raising vital funds for the cause.

Matt Baker takes on the challenge of completing our longest ramble ever, laid down his ramble partner, 14-year-old Ethan, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Ellie Harrison and Steve Brown lead the biggest ramble of all along the city of Worcester’s riverside, joined by 16-year-old Aaliyah who suffers from the heart condition cardiomyopathy, while John Craven leads a regal ramble through the grounds of Perthshire’s Scone Palace alongside 13-year-old Lucy, who was born with spina bifida hydrocephalus.

Walking with Anita Rani on Cornwall’s north coast is 11-year-old Cara, who benefited from Children in Need-funded bereavement counselling, after losing her older sister 18 months ago. Adam Henson heads to Northern Ireland’s Glenariff Forest Park, taking in the area’s famous waterfalls with children from the Eco Warriors group. And Tom Heap heads to south Wales to catch up with some of the many hundreds of rambles put on by members of the public across the country.

How to ramble for BBC Children in Need

While the Countryfile presenters are leading the way on rambles of their own, joined by viewers and some inspirational youngsters who’ve benefited from Children in Need funding. But it’s the intrepid public who are the real power behind the ramble and the TV Show is encouraging as many people as possible to join us by putting on their own sponsored rambles this same weekend.

Our step-by-step guide to organising your own ramble

1 Plot your route

We’re excited to hear about all the weird and wonderful routes you choose to take son don’t forget to tell us where you’re going via our social media channels. If you’re short of ideas, check out our walks section to find routes near you, or look for a range of our recent walks on Ordnance Survey. Alternatively, get the OS app and search “BBC Countryfile Magazine” for our full list of walks.

2 Recruit your ramblers

Good company turns a regular walk into a great walk, so bring along friends, family, pets and the rest. What will entice them to take part? Think cake at the half way point, a spectacular view or a pub stop along the way.





3 Start fundraising

Don’t forget to get your friends and family to donate to Children in Need, which raises money every year to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. Donations of all amounts are welcome. £20 means a 10 year old girl who normally looks after her sick mum and little sister can take a break at a summer play scheme and have fun with friends.

4 Ramble!

Grab your walking boots and snacks and a drink and head to the hills for your ramble. Make sure you pack snacks and plenty to drink, plus warm and wet-weather gear for the changeable British weather.



5 Photograph and video your rambles

Whether it’s the tale of your adventure or a picture of your muddy pup, we’d love to hear about your rambles. Make sure to share your ramble photos in your social posts!

Best walks in the UK

Explore the great British countryside on foot by searching for walking routes and trail in our walking section.

Discover the best of the English countryside on foot with our favourite hikes, from forest rambles and riverside to strolls to marvellous mountain treks. Best walks in Wales Discover Pembrokeshire, Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons on foot with our favourite hikes in Wales. Best walks in Scotland

Explore the Highlands, Scottish Isles, Borders and more with our guide on the best walks in Scotland. Whether you’re looking for long-distance Highland hikes, coastal treks or short river walks and loch-side strolls we have walking routes for all abilities.

Northern Ireland’s countryside is a walker’s paradise. From the drama of the Causeway Coast and County Down’s Mourne Mountains to the serenity of Glenariff Forest Park and Belfast Castle, here are some of the country’s greatest walks.

How to donate to BBC Children in Need

Donate online

You can donate to BBC Children in Need by completing a simple online form. Visit; www.donate.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk

Donate by text

You can donate to BBC Children in Need by texting the below key word to the relevant number (the “short code”). Each text message you send will result in a donation to BBC Children in Need of the amount listed in the “Donation Value” column. Visit; www.bbc.co.uk for full details and terms and conditions.

How to buy your Countryfile Ramble hat

You can order your Countryfile Ramble hat online or at one of these high street retailers. See: www.bbcchildreninneedshop.co.uk for more information.