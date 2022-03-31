Best firepits for creating a cozy atmosphere

A firepit is often the perfect outdoor companion right the way through the year, from breezy summer evenings to colder winter nights, keeping you toasty while you sit back and admire the stars.

If you’re looking for a small solo pit you can pick up and carry, something your friends and family can gather around, or even a place to grill your food, we’ve put together several options to consider below that should work whatever your plans.

It’s always important to keep safety in mind, so keep an eye out for features like a sturdy base or mesh coverings that will allow you to enjoy all the perks of a personal fire with complete peace of mind.

For tips on how to light a fire and the best wood to burn you can also read our firewood guide.

Best firepits to buy in 2022

Amagabeli Outdoor Fire Pit

This rustic firepit has been designed with an especially deep bowl so you can pack plenty of wood inside and create a sizable yet contained fire that will burn throughout the evening.

Made from a durable alloy steel that’s been layered with a heat and rust-resistant coating, this should last for some time, allowing you to stoke the embers to your heart’s content.

It stands on three legs which are both short and thick to keep things safe and stable, and should be light enough to pick up when not in use, so it can be carried to your desired spot.

You’ll have to assemble it yourself but it boasts a very simple construction that shouldn’t take up much of your time, and comes with a poker included.

Dawoo Fire Pit

Sitting beside the fire and looking up at the night sky can be a hungry business – fortunately this fire pit doubles up as a BBQ and countertop.

To convert the item from a straight pit into an outdoor kitchen simply remove the mesh guard which is designed to limit stray embers, and replace it with the grill which comes with the set.

Made from powder coated steel this fire pit is both heat and rust-resistant so it should stay in top condition, with a waterproof cover included for when it really starts to pour down.

Foscot Fire Pit

Named after the Cotswold village, the Foscot fire pit is available in three sizes, each made from the same durable, heavy-gauge, raw steel. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to budge, as the smallest should be easy enough to pick up and carry to a location of your choice thanks to its two carry handles.

Both the handles and legs have been covered with powder coated steel to prevent them from rusting, but the bowl itself has not be touched which means it will gradually create a pleasant rusty effect through continued use.

Just bear in mind this should be stored inside during the winter months to prolong its lifespan.

Lyneham Fire Pit

Available in a square or round shape, the Lyneham fire pit has been made from a combination of powdered coated steel and fibre clay which means it’s both stylish and durable.

A simple set-up, it’s formed from two key parts, the slightly wider base and the pit itself which is designed to rust after it’s been used to create an authentic and homely feel.

Perfect whatever the temperature, this pit is resistant to both heat and frost, but it’s worth storing inside when not in use. Thanks to the plastic stoppers on the base it should stay firmly in place wherever it’s set down.

Callow Idaho Fire Pit

This stylish, Callow fire pit comes with a log store built into the base so you won’t have to leave the fireside to go looking for more fuel.

The steel that forms the geometric bowl is two millimetres thick and spans 60 centimetres in diameter which means there’s plenty of room for a personal fire or something a larger party can gather around.

Fallen Fruits Cast Iron Firepit Bowl

Made from a heavy-duty cast iron, this sturdy fire pit sits fairly low at a height of just 20 centimetres which means everyone sitting nearby will have a lovely and full view of the embers crackling.

Boasting a quick assembly you should be able to put this together in no time at all. This means you get on with the fun of watching the bowl develop a rust-coloured patina as the logs begin to burn inside this stylish fire pit.