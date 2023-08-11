The romance of Britain's woodlands is hard to deny. Perhaps it’s the light, dropping quietly down tree trunks and peering through leaves? Or the scent of ripe berries, cracked nuts and rotting leaves?

It’s certain our woodlands and forests are magnificent, and to wonder beneath their burnished canopies in autumn or to smell their fresh green shoots in spring stirs something primal inside. It seems the creatures of the forest share this sentiment, their feverish gathering and storing, and their jubilant singing and playing, seldom far from our senses.

The UK is home to many great woodlands and, no matter what time of year, they are always a pleasure to walk through

Here, we reveal some of our favourite walks among woodlands, from a quest to discover the source of the River Severn in Mid Wales and a stomp through Cannock Chase in Staffordshire to a short stroll beneath the big trees of Perthshire.

Cannock Chase, Staffordshire

6.5 miles/10.5km | 4 hours | moderate | 159m ascent

Cannock Chase is mainland England’s smallest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty/Credit: Simon Whaley

At 26-square miles, Cannock Chase is mainland England’s smallest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This former medieval royal hunting forest includes ancient woodland, conifer plantations, and open heathland, supporting endangered species such as nightjar and woodcock. This 6.5-mile walk explores all of these habitats and their wildlife.

Cannock Chase is worth visiting all through the year, but there is something particularly special about exploring the AONB in autumn. Come in October and see male fallow deer crossing the Chase for the rut. Muntjac and red deer patrol these parts, occasionally harvesting the rare Chase berry, a blueberry-cowberry hybrid. Search the skies for migrating redwings, and scrutinise the Scots pines for crossbills.

Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire

3.1 miles/5km | 2 hours | easy | 46m ascent

A colourful carpet of beech leaves fills Ashridge Estate in autumn/Credit: Getty

Ashridge Estate is a vast area of ancient trees, meadow and downland in Hertfordshire with miles of tranquil walks and glorious countryside to explore.

Once a a royal residence to King Henry VIII and Princess Elizabeth I, Ashridge House is today a stunning conference venue, with gardens, and is open to the public.

Also worth a visit is Bridgewater Monument (open at weekends in the summer) – climb 172 steps to the top for amazing views. Both can be visited on this short circular walk through the estate, starting and ending at the National Trust visitor centre.

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, North Yorkshire

From many, Thornton Force is the highlight of the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail/Credit: Getty

From the dales town of Ingleton, enjoy a series of cascades and waterfalls cloaked in colourful woodland. This energetic walk reaches up into limestone terrain with great views of Ingleborough, one of Yorkshire’s iconic Three Peaks.

The walk is spectacular in any season, but choose a sunny day after a period of heavy rain for the very best experience.

Gwydir Forest Park, Conwy

4.9 miles/7.9km | 3.5 hours | moderate | 283m ascent

A rainy spring day in the Gwydir forest beside the Afon Llugwy/Credit: Getty

Lying within Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, Gwydir Forest Park is an area of mixed woodlands, hills and lakes split by the rivers Llugwy and Lledr.

This walk from Betws-y-Coed takes you to the upland lake of Llyn Elsi deep in the forest. It returns via the Roman road that linked Caerhun near Conwy with Carmarthen, and a path beside Afon Llugwy.

Whinlatter Forest, Lake District

3.4 miles/5.5km | 2 hours | moderate | 224m ascent

A forest track on the Wow Trail at Whinlatter Forest Park near Keswick/Credit: Simon Whaley

Whinlatter Forest is England’s only true mountain forest, clinging to the flanks of Seat How and the lower slopes of Grisedale Pike.

When Forestry England felled large numbers of larch trees affected by the Phytophthora ramorum disease, it opened up some magnificent Lakeland views. Whinlatter’s new Wow Trail showcases those vistas.

Go quietly through the woods and you might catch glimpses of red squirrels, roe deer, siskins and goldcrests among the trees. There’s also an opportunity to put your feet up and partake in some mindful forest bathing. Take a deep breath and listen to what Whinlatter Forest has to say to you.

Faskally Forest, Perthshire

1 mile/1.6km | accessible route | 0.5 hours | easy | 28m ascent

Pause to admire the old boathouse on the shores of Loch Dunmore/Credit: Getty

Set in beautiful Highland Perthshire just to the north-west of Pitlochry, Faskally Forest (or Faskally Woods) has more than 20 tree species, including wild cherry, oak, Douglas fir and Scots pine. Some trees are more than 200 years old and date back to the model woodland created here in the 19th century.

More recently Faskally House was used as a forestry training centre where students received guidance on repairing woodlands ravaged by felling during the war years.

Today it is a place of solace with several walking trails, including this one-mile, wheelchair-friendly walk around Loch Dunmore. And, every October, Faskally Forest becomes home to the night-time Enchanted Forest event – a magical sound and light experience.

Hafren Forest, Powys

6.8miles/10.9km | 4.5 hours | moderate | 329m ascent (return)

Rhaeadr Blaenhafren in Hafren Forest/Credit: Bill Boaden, Geograph

Afon Hafren (the River Severn) is the UK’s longest river. It might finish amongst the powerful tides of the Severn Estuary, but its beginnings are more friendly – and more forested.

Above Hafren Forest on the slopes of Pumlumon (Plynlimon) you’ll find a shallow pool nestled comfortably into its dark peat bed.

Starting amongst the conifers of Hafren Forest, this 3.4-mile linear walk (6.8 miles return) is also the highest section of the 224-mile Severn Way. It takes you alongside the peaceful forested pools of the upper Severn then past flumes and falls as you climb above the tree line to emerge onto open moorland.

Causey Arch, County Durham

4.6 miles / 7.4 km | 3 hours | moderate | 201m ascent

Causey Arch was built between 1725 and 1726/Credit: Andrew Curtis, Geograph

Causey Arch was built between 1725 and 1726 and claims to be the oldest surviving single-arched railway bridge.

It carried a waggonway connecting Tanfield Colliery with the River Tyne, although its use was short lived and it closed in 1786.

Alongside, on operating days, the steam locomotives of the Tanfield Railway can be heard working hard through the woodland. Discover this wealth of industrial heritage on a 4.6-mile walk.

Lynford Arboretum, Norfolk

2.9 miles/4.7km | accessible route | 1.5 hours | easy | 15m ascent

Lynford Arboretum is in the north of Thetford Forest/Credit: Hugh Venables, Geograph

With a patchwork of pines, broadleaved trees and sandy heathland, Thetford Forest is Britain’s biggest lowland woodland.

Planted by man, the forest is located in the Brecks, an unusual habitat rich in rare flora and fauna. Dominated by Scots pine, this part of south Norfolk and north Suffolk is one of the driest places in England.

Lynford Arboretum is a tranquil woodland gem boasting brilliant birds, spring blooms, autumn fungi and an artisan cafe. This short, wheelchair-friendly walks explores the best bits of the arboretum.

Coed Beddick and Bargain Wood, Wye Valley

8.9 miles/14.3km | 6 hours | moderate | 409m ascent

Bigsweir Bridge crosses over the River Wye/ Credit: Getty

For those looking to make a day of their visit to Tintern Abbey, it's worth considering this gorgeous woodland and riverside walk that starts and ends near the Welsh ruin.

From Tintern’s old station (a mile up the road from the abbey), rise with the Wye Valley Walk through superb woods past magnificent viewpoints to reach secluded Cleddon.

Descend steeply past woodland waterfalls to the riverside village and pub of Llandogo. Upstream beside the Wye, cross elegant Bigsweir Bridge, then wander downstream on Offa’s Dyke Path through woods and buttercup meadows back to Tintern Abbey.