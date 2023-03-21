Seasonal recipes to celebrate National Vegetarian Week
Celebrate National Vegetarian Week, which runs from 15th-21st May in 2023, by rustling up a vegetarian feast with our pick of seasonal and easy vegetarian recipes.
Vegetarians, vegans and steadfast carnivores are being encouraged to cook their favourite meat-free meals to celebrate National Vegetarian Week by TV chefs the Hairy Bikers, aka Si King and Dave Myer, food writers Anna Jones, Deliciously Ella and food waste influencer Hey Renu.
The Hairy Bikers said: “As cooks, we’ve always appreciated our veg and they’re a hugely important part of our cooking. And lately, without really thinking about it, we’ve been eating less meat.
"The more we learn about cooking great food, the more we enjoy making use of all the amazing produce that’s on offer and creating dishes where vegetables, pulses and other plant foods are the stars of the show. That’s why we’re getting stuck into National Vegetarian Week this year… and we think you should too!”
Run by The Vegetarian Society, the campaign also encourages people to give vegetarian food a go and try something new.
When is National Vegetarian week?
National Vegetarian Week takes place from 15th-21st May in 2023.
Here is our pick of delicious vegetarian recipe ideas – with many using seasonal or foraged ingredients. Take a look at our food and recipes section for more inspiration.
Best vegetarian recipes
Grilled new-potato salad
Fresh, flavoursome and seasonal, this easy potato salad is the perfect dish for a sunny, spring day.
Late spring salad
New potatoes, eggs and asparagus… is there a holier trinity? Chef and food writer Gill Meller reveals one of the tastiest ways to combine these ingredients with his spring salad.
Country lentil soup
This hearty lentil soup, suitable for vegetarians and vegans, is easy to make and full of flavour.
Chestnut, mushroom and savoy cabbage stew
This hearty vegetarian stew is the perfect warming meal for the winter months, just add crusty bread.
Wild garlic and onion bhaji with wild garlic raita
These bhajis are delicious served with a hearty vegetarian curry. Try this easy recipe by River Cottage chef Gill Meller.
Nettle pesto
Nettle pesto can be made very simply - all you need to do is substitute cooked nettle leaves for the basil or baby spinach you’d normally use.
Asparagus and Sweet Potato hash with Avocado and Egg recipe
A seasonal, vegetarian brunch to enjoy this May.
The perfect oat milk recipe

Fed up with the packaging and expense of plant-based milks? Make some yourself with this tried-and-tested recipe for homemade oat milk.
Wild garlic, nettle and dandelion tart
This springtime tart – brought to you by Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford from their Somerset smallholding – is made from foraged ingredients, including wild garlic, nettle and dandelion.
Visit www.vegsoc.org for more recipes and information
Authors
