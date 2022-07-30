8 collapsible camping accessories to take on your travels

Looking forward to your next camping or caravanning adventure? If space is at a premium, you’ll know the struggle of fitting the essentials in your car or backpack.

Happily, there’s a huge amount of collapsible camping gear out there now, some of which may surprise you. From packable showers to folding fire pits, you’ll find a selection of cleverly designed accessories to help you upgrade your trip without sacrificing precious storage space.

The best collapsible camping accessories to buy today

Outwell Collapsible Kettle

Buy now from Amazon (£46.95)

There’s no need to go without your daily cuppa when you’re staying away from home. While your average kettle would be too bulky to take on the road, this one packs down to fit into your travel bags. If you’re sleeping in a caravan, it’ll slide into drawers and cabinets for easy storage.

A practical everyday accessory, this camping kettle is dishwasher-safe and free from harmful BPA. Plus, you can place it on direct heat, so you won’t have to worry about melting any of the materials.

Choose between the 1.5L and 2.5L versions, and a range of different colours, including blue and black.

Quechua Camping Bedside Table

You may never have considered enjoying the luxury of a bedside table during a camping trip, but now you can! This one folds up into a carry bag measuring 31cm by 20cm, so it’s a nifty item to keep in the car.

Once you’ve put the table in place, you’ll have 8.5L of space across an internal storage area, a removable shelf and two mesh side pockets.

Trespaws Travel Collapsible Dog Bowl Set

If you have a dog, a collapsible bowl is a handy item to take on camping trips - and you can make use of it on long walks from your home too.

These two bowls are made with BPA-free silicone, so they’re soft and easy to clean. You can even pop them in the dishwasher.

They also come with a useful carabiner clip, making it easy to attach them to your bag.

Outwell Cazal Portable BBQ Grill & Fire Pit

We often think of barbecues as heavy, bulky items, but this steel one is specifically designed to be taken on the road. It folds up flat to measure 45 x 46 x 3cm and even has a useful carry handle.

Once you’ve popped it up, there’s a large V-shaped bucket for wood or coal, and a grill on the top for toasting your food.

Trangia 27-1 UL Cook Set

Trangia stoves are brilliant for cooking while you’re away. Made from ultralight aluminium, this collapsible camping accessory is a durable and practical addition to any camping kit.

Plus, it’s quick and simple to use, which should take the stress out of meal prep on busy days.

In this pack, you’ll get two 1L pans and a frying pan, which doubles as a lid. The entire set weighs under 700g, so it shouldn’t be a burden to carry around.

Make sure you buy some Trangia fuel before you set off.

There are also lots of handy Trangia camping accessories to browse, such as non-stick pans and frying plates, kettles and storage covers.

Collapsible washing up bowl and sieve

Buy the sieve from Dunelm (£3.00)

There’s a whole world of collapsible kitchen gadgets out there, from colanders and bowls to draining boards, but these are two of our favourite folding items. The washing up bowl and colander will come in handy for everyday meal prep, and they pack down to slide into drawers and car boots.

The bowl is 17.5 x 38.5 x 32cm, so it can hold up to 9L of water. As an added bonus, the sieve is dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to clean if you’re in a caravan or at home.

Pressure Solar Camping Shower

You can say goodbye to cleaning from a sink or washing up bowl if you have a collapsible camping shower in your bag. It’s a versatile item, which you can use to clean your kit, pets or sandy feet on beach days.

To prepare the shower, add up to 10L of water into the pouch and leave it in the sun to heat up. When you’re ready, use the on/off button to control the water flow.

There’s a pump system to pressurise the water, so you won’t need to hang up the bag above your head.

3 Collapsible Silicone Freezer Boxes

As we all know, plastic food storage boxes can quickly become troublesome, but these ones fold down for easy storage. As an added bonus, the grippy silicone should stop them sliding about in your bags or cupboards.

The boxes come with airtight lids to keep your food fresh, and they’re microwavable, so you can easily heat up your food if you’re in a caravan or at home.