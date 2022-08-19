Whether you forage them, cook with them, or simply like to look at them, mushrooms, for many, take the top spot in the vegetable world. Their enchanting and fascinating nature makes them a firm favourite, so it's no surprise there's an abundance of mushroom-themed gifts cropping up on the shelves, ready for picking.

So to help you find the perfect mushroom gift for a loved one, we've compiled a list of practical, unique and quite adorable finds. We've included mushroom foraging kit, identification books, literature, soup bowls, plant pots and notebooks, so there's something for all kinds of mushroom fanatics.

Take a browse, and treat your friends and family to a mushroom gift they'll love.

Best mushroom gifts for 2022

Collins Complete Guide to British Mushrooms and Toadstools

A mushroom identification book is a lovely way to help those keen to expand their knowledge and learn about the different mushroom species they may stumble across on a woodland stroll. This guide from Collins focuses on mushrooms found in Britain and Ireland and delves into size, shape and colour. It's illustrated too for quick and effortless identification.

This one is a solid all-rounder, and a great option for newbies to the field as the book lists mushrooms you're most likely to see. With over 1,500 illustrations, there are plenty of species to tick off.

Nutley's Wicker Basket

Of course a mushroom forager needs a charming basket for the giant puffballs, chanterelles and beefsteaks they gather. We love this classic design from Nutley's. Handmade from willow, the traditional and rustic design is sure to go down well. As well as functioning as a trusty trug for mushroom pickers, this basket would work well for gardeners too - ideal for carrying tools and fresh garden produce from garden to kitchen.

Foraging Bag

If you're in need of a mushroom gift for a serious mushroom hunter, this bag has been designed with the forager in mind. Made with a water-repellent material and durable mesh, this airy bag is ideal for carrying mushrooms, particularly morels. There's a separate pocket for your valuables, so you can keep them free of forest muck, and the over-the-shoulder strap lets you forage hands free.

When you're not foraging, this design would make a handy green grocer bag as you can carry your loose veg and cut down on plastic packaging.

Opinel Mushroom Knife

Another solid mushroom gift idea for mushroom pickers. This specialised mushroom knife from Opinel features a curved stainless steel blade for easy picking. There's even a small brush so you can remove the soil from your mushrooms post pick for a more thorough investigation.

Mushrooms, recipe book

We've all got our favourite mushroom dishes, whether it's a weeknight omelette, garlicky and buttery mushrooms on toast or perhaps a hearty mushroom pie. So why not treat the foodies in your life to a recipe book dedicated to the earthy and versatile vegetable?

Written by food writer Jenny Linford, Mushrooms includes salads, stews, sharing plates and meat dishes so there's something for all preferences. Pesto-ricotta-stuffed mushrooms, shiitake dumplings and truffle mushroom crostini are just a few of the tempting recipes in Linford's collection.

Mushroom Spoon Rest

Well, spoon rests don't get much cuter than this! A lovely mushroom gift from Urban Outfitters and a perfect location for your soupy spoons while your pot bubbles on the stove.

Add this spoon rest to the recipe book above for a thoughtful housewarming bundle.

Mushroom Lidded Soup Bowl

So it turns out Urban Outfitters is a great stopping point for mushroom gifts. This brightly coloured toadstool soup bowl features a handy polka-dot lid - offering a sweet, fairy-tale vibe - so you can keep your lunch warmer for longer. Also handy for keeping unwanted bugs out of your food if you're eating outdoors. A practical and charming mushroom gift.

Toadstools Tea Towel

Having a vibrant and eye-catching tea towel hanging over your oven is an easy way to add a splash of colour to your kitchen. We love the warm colours of this toadstool tea towel from Anthropologie.

This mushroom gift would make a nice picnic hamper addition too - cover your salad bowls and clean up crumbs with ease.

Mushroom Tote Bag

You'll find over 20 colourful mushroom species on this canvas tote bag. It's always useful to have a tote bag by the door for quick nips to the shops, and you can never really have too many, making it an easy gift idea.

Mushroom Enamel Mug

A great mushroom gift for those who love an alfresco cuppa. Enamel mugs - thanks to their hardy nature - are ideal for camping trips, picnics in the park and garden cuppas. The quirky mushroom illustrations make for a delightful design. You'll spot chanterelles, oysters, scarlet elf caps and inky caps among others.

Opt for the cute lid too for a toasty brew.

Mushroom Notepad

This mushroom gift is sure to be a hit with your organised friends who love ticking off a to-do list. The contrast of the green and pink works well, and you can personalise the design with the recipient's name and a notepad title, making it an extra special notepad a friend is sure to treasure. It's hardback, so could be a solid choice for mushroom foragers taking notes and drawing sketches whilst on the hunt for new species.

You can also choose between plain, dotted or lined pages which is a nice touch and for a lavish feel you can go for a golden foiled border.

Entangled Life

Did you know that there is a type of mushroom that hunts nematodes using a paralysing toxin and a spear-like action? After reading Merlin Sheldrake's Entangled Life, you will never look at mushrooms the same way again. The book has proven incredibly popular, winning both the Society Science Book Prize and Wainwright Prize for Conservation Writing in 2021. Prepare to have your mind blown. A fantastic gift for nature book fans, and of course an obvious pick for mushroom enthusiasts.

Urban Farm-It XL Oyster Mushroom Growing Kit

A mushroom-growing kit is a thoughtful gift for those without a garden as it's an easy way to grow your own veg in the house. We're a bit spoilt for choice when it comes to mushroom growing kits these days, so you can be a bit picky and choose your favourite variety. This is an XL oyster mushroom kit, so expect large pink floral-shaped mushrooms that are beautiful in appearance as well as taste.

The first batch could be ready in just three weeks, so you shouldn't have to wait too long before you can tuck in. Delicious simply fried in butter.

Mushroom Print Mini Planters

Treat a botanical-obsessed family member to these delightful planters. Perfect for cluttered eclectic book shelves and sunny windowsills. Choose between orange, brown and red - perfect for autumn - or create a matching set with all three.

