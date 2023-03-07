Britain and Ireland have some of the most diverse and beautiful landscapes on Earth. In this major new landmark series, Sir David Attenborough celebrate the wonders of the islands that we call home, revealing surprising and dramatic habitats.

Filmed over the course of three years, this five-part series investigates how our woodland, grassland, freshwater and ocean habitats support wildlife of all kinds. Using the very latest technology, each episode will capture dramatic and new behaviour across the British Isles, from battling butterflies to mighty killer whales on the hunt.

Our guide gives you a chance to learn more about the astonishing places and wildlife featured in episode 1 of Wild Isles and even visit some of the locations for yourself. Find out everything you want to know about the upcoming BBC series in our TV guide.

In my long life, I’ve been lucky enough to travel to almost every part the globe and gaze upon some of its most beautiful and dramatic sights. But I can assure you that nature in these islands, if you know where to look, can be just as dramatic and spectacular as anything I’ve seen elsewhere. The British Isles are globally important for nature. In this series we’ll show you why that is so and celebrate the wonders of these islands that we call home. Sir David Attenborough

The best wildlife action sequences from Wild Isles: Episode 1

We've picked out some of the best wildlife action and behaviour captured for episode 1 of Wild Isles – and the locations where they were filmed.

Orcas hunting seals, Shetland Isles

An orca pod surfaces together. In Spring, orcas also known as killer whales, visit the Shetlands to hunt for seals. @The Big Picture/naturepl.com

Shetland is the only place in the British Isles where orcas breed. The team filmed this footage over three years using drones and specialist camera equipment on board their boat. The crew were in contact with a group of about 250 local people who helped them to trace the orca along the coast.

Find out more about visiting Shetland, its landscapes, people and wildlife in our special guide

Golden eagles in 'Britain's Arctic', Cairngorms National Park and Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

A golden eagle in Cairngorms National Park. There are more than 440 breeding pairs in Scotland – and according to ornithologists, there is room for many more. @Getty

Wild Isles explores how golden eagles carve out an existence in the often challenging habitat and climate of this massive mountain range. The Cairngorms offers a stirring landscape of towering trees, shimmering lochs and majestic wildlife but can experience winter conditions to match the Arctic. For all wild creatures there, even the mighty eagles, life exists on a knife edge.

The area was designated as a national park in 2003, and later extended in 2010. It is our largest national park – almost twice the size of the Lake District – and home to four of the five highest mountains in Britain.

Find our more about walking in the Cairngorms with our travel guide

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park was established on 8 July 2002 and became operational on 19 July 2002. Five days later, on 24 July, the park was formally opened by Anne, Princess Royal.

The national park is known for its beautiful lochs and imposing mountains – there are 21 Munros (mountains over 3000ft/914m) and 19 Corbetts (2,500ft-3,000ft/762m-914m).

Loch Lomond is the largest waterbody in the park, stretching 5 miles (8km) across at its widest point and 24 miles (39km) long. It has the largest surface area of any Scottish loch and is 190m deep and its deepest point.

Explore Loch Lomond and the Trossachs with our guide

Watch a trailer for the upcoming series

Mighty oak trees

Sir David Attenborough under his favourite tree in the British Isles, an ancient oak in Richmond Park. England has more ancient oaks that the rest of Europe combined. @Silverback Films/Chris Howard

Of all Britain's trees, one name conjures a greater sense of majesty and legend more than any other: the oak and the myriad wildlife it hosts make a star appearance in the opening episode of Wild Isles.

The oak tree is entwined within British history and culture, and plays a vital role in our natural history. But there is more than just a singular species.

There are two native species of oak in the UK – the English (or common) oak and the sessile oak – as well as several more introductions or ornamental varieties, including the holm oak, Turkey oak, cork oak and northern red oak.

Find out more about oak trees in our guide

Badgers and bluebells

A sea of bluebells beneath the beech trees in Ashridge Forest in the Chiltern Hills. @Getty

Taking a woodland walk among bluebells is one of the most thrilling things you can do in the British countryside in spring. According to the Wildlife Trusts, Britain has about 50% of the world’s bluebell population – a key reason for their appearance in episode 1.

Seeing a vivid carpet of delicate bluebells on the woodland floor is a seasonal delight and is one of the early signs of spring.

Enjoy the very best bluebell walks Britain has to offer

Born in February, badger cubs start exploring outside of their underground homes (setts) from mid April onwards. @Getty

Badgers are Britain’s largest remaining land carnivore – and the UK has one of the densest populations of these sociable animals. The cubs emerge around the same time as bluebells – an irresistible opportunity for the Wild Isles film-makers to celebrate the magic of our ancient woods in spring.

Find out more about badgers

A wild goose chase, Islay, Inner Hebrides

White tailed eagle hunting barnacle goose – this new hunting behaviour has only been seen in the last decade. @Silverback Films/Jesse Wilkinson

Episode one features some extraordinary footage of white-tailed eagles hunting Greenland white-fronted geese on the island of Islay. The geese arrive in autumn from Greenland – and as they refuel head-down on vegetation, the eagle strikes, hoping to surprise its prey.

The white-tailed eagle is the UK's largest bird of prey, but remains scarce. Breeding and reintroduction programmes are particularly prevalent on the west coast of Scotland, but in recent years there have been more intensive efforts made across the rest of the British isles.

Our guide takes a closer look at this spectacular bird, revealing information on how to identify them, what they eat, where they live, mating behaviour, reintroduction programmes, and wingspan.

Magical river life, River Isle, Somerset

Stunning images of kingfishers catching tiny fish and banded demoiselles performing their graceful aerial mating dances are a reminder of how precious our rivers and other freshwater habitats are.

The demoiselle feature was filmed on the River Isle in the Somerset Levels – a rare example of a relatively unpolluted waterway in southern England. For an audio adventure on the river Isle, listen on.

And for more inspirational adventures among aquatic life, join filmmaker Jack Perks in another of our award-winning Plodcasts.

The gannet mega-city at Bass Rock

Gannets nest beak by jowl on the rocky stacks of Bass Rock off the North Berwick Coast. They hunt fish by making breathtaking vertical dives into the water. @Getty

Arguably Britain’s greatest wildlife treasure is its astonishing populations of seabirds. Being and island helps, of course, but a significant proportion of the world’s guillemots, puffins, gannets and Manx shearwaters breed on our cliffs and islets. Perhaps the most spectacular location is Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth. In summer, 150,000 birds gather here, and from a distance the island appears snow-white due to the density of the birds.

Discover why Chris Packham loves Bass Rock

Puffins and pirates

A puffin in its nest burrow on Skomer Island, Wales. @Silverback Films/Alex Board

Some 450,000 puffins make their nests on the coasts of the British Isles – coming ashore in spring after a winter feeding far out in the Atlantic. Wild Isles caught up with these characterful birds at two locations – the Farne Islands off the Northumberland Coast and the island of Skomer, Pembrokeshire. Here, the film-makers captured the action as the puffins run the gauntlet of a range of raiding gulls, who try to steal the puffins' catch as they make their way back to the nesting burrow. But the puffins have evolved their own extraordinary strategy to beat the pirates.

Explore the magical Farne Islands

Enjoy a brilliant walk on Skomer

The geology of the Wild Isles explored in Episode 1.

Episode 1 of the Wild Isles series examines our diverse geology in a fabulous array of locations. Explore them with our walks and days out.

1. Wastwater and Wasdale, Cumbria

Wastwater at sunset, the mountains glowing by the setting sun. @Getty

Wastwater is a 3-mile (5km) long lake within Wasdale and is surrounded by some of the mightiest peaks within the Lake District including Great Gable and Scafell Pike. At 79m deep, Wastwater is England’s deepest lake.

Check out our walking guides to Wasdale and around the Wasdale Head Inn.

2. Old Harry's Rocks, Dorset

Old Harry Rocks was once a chalk ridge linking the mainland to the Isle of Wight. Erosion has reduced it to a dramatic series of stacks. @Getty

These chalk pillars stand in the sea at the end of Handfast Point in Studland Bay on the Dorset Coast. Old Harry and The Needles (another chalk rock formation) on the Isle of Wight were linked by a line of chalk hills that eroded away during the last ice age. On a clear day you can see The Needles from Studland Bay. The name Harry may come from a local pirate, Harry Paye.

Try our walk around Studland Bay with superb views of Old Harry's Rocks

3. Glen Affric, Scottish Highlands

Glen Affric is often described as the perfect blend of glens, lochs and woodlands. @Getty

Often hailed as the Highlands’ most beautiful glen, Glen Affric not only boasts shimmering lochs and rugged mountains, but it is also one of the largest remnants of the pine forest that used to cover much of Scotland. For centuries the flanks of the glen were blanketed with birch,rowan and magnificent Caledonian pines.

Make the most of a visit to Glen Affric with our carefully chosen walking route

4. Ingleborough, Yorkshire Dales

The summit of Ingleborough and a lone tree on limestone pavement at White Scars in Yorkshire Dales National Park. @Getty

Ingleborough (723m) is the highest of the Yorkshire Dales’ Three Peaks and has always been a favourite.

Take an intriguing walk in the area

5. High Force Waterfall, North Pennines

The 21m-high cascade of High Force Waterfall at Middleton-in-Teesdale, Co. Durham. @Getty

High Force is one of the most impressive waterfalls in England. The River Tees has been plunging into this gorge for thousands of years but the rocks it reveals are far more ancient – with origins dating back over 300 million years.

Find out more with our guide to the best waterfalls in Britain

6. Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland

The extraordinary geometry of the basalt columns that form the Giants Causeway. @Getty

The undeniably impressive Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attraction – with 40,000 basalt columns creating an extraordinary coastal marvel. But step off the beaten track and you’ll be able to marvel at this coast’s geology, myths and breathtaking views in virtual solitude.

Here's how to see the Giant's Causeway at its best