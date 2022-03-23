Best UK cottages with electric charging points

Is there any nicer piece of research you can do then planning a holiday break? Seeing where to go, what wildlife to see, where to eat and drink, which nearby landscapes you can explore.

Of course, for those 395,000 of the population who own electric vehicles, everything becomes about the pitstops. Free electric car charging points are increasing throughout the UK, but they’re far from ubiquitous yet, and no-one wants to find themselves with a flat battery in a halfway up the M1.

Increasingly, holiday cottages and campsites are responding to this by installing electric charging stations on site, so that guests are able to plug in their vehicle overnight, ready for the next day’s ecologically friendly adventures.

Our guide to the best holiday cottages with EV charging reveals where to stay across the UK, how to book and recommendations for walks and things to do nearby.

Electric car charging stations in the UK

Need to charge up on the way to the cottage? Take a look at live chart Zap map for a UK-wide map of EV charging stations.

Best UK holiday cottages with EV charging in 2022

South

Higher Wiscombe cottages, Devon

Sleeps: 6, 20 and 26 people

Electrical vehicle charging: Type-2 and Tesla EV.

Tucked just inland in the East Devon AONB, Higher Wiscombe is a collection of three luxury barn conversions in 52 acres of private rolling Devonshire countryside. Sleeping small and large groups, facilities include a heated swimming pool, games room, open fires, barbecue and even babysitting on arrangement if you want to spoil yourselves with a meal at nearby River Cottage or Mark Hix’s restaurants. During the day, explore the on-site woodlands, meadows, streams and orchard, or head to Lyme Regis or Charmouth for a spot of fossil hunting. With the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, South West Coast Path and the beaches of Beer, Branscombe and the pretty Regency seaside town of Sidmouth nearby, this is a glorious spot for a get-together with family or friends.

Book now at Premier Cottages

Millbrook Estate, Devon

Sleeps: 2

Electrical vehicle charging: Type-2 and Tesla EV.

There are four cottages in this landscaped 32-acre private estate in North Devon. Aimed at couples, the cottages are sumptuously decorated, with rolltop baths, wood-burning stoves – there’s even a bread maker in one of them. They share a BBQ hut, sauna and a hot tub that’s accessible along a fairylit woodland walk. The grounds include two lakes, allowing wild swimming and fishing, and plenty of nature trails with alpacas and chickens roaming freely. And yes, the original cottage still has a mill.

Book now at Premier Cottages

Kernock Cottages, Cornwall

Sleeps: 2, 4 and 6

Electrical vehicle charging: Tesla and Type 2 (free to guests).

Cornwall is known for its wildlife, coastal walks and fantastic unspoilt scenery, and with places like the Eden Project and the Lost Gardens of Heligan, it’s a natural draw for sustainable living. So it’s encouraging to find an estate that has invested heavily to combine all these features.

Kernock Cottages, in the Lynher valley near Dartmoor, are four luxury barn conversions set in 25 acres of woodland and mature landscaped garden. The grounds are home to owls, foxes, badgers and rabbits, and come with enclosed gardens and a dog walking paddock, so you can bring your best friend. Hot water comes from a woodchip biomass boiler, sewage goes through an environmentally friendly water treatment plant and is released, clean, into a watercourse; and solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls take care of its energy needs. So you needn’t feel guilty about slipping into the private hot tub at the end of the day.

Book now at Premier Cottages

Lamorna, West Cornwall

Sleeps: 8

Electric vehicle charging: Type 2 (7.4kw)

This huge, contemporary “cottage” in St Ives features spacious light-flooded rooms, underfloor heating, a modern garden and sheltered dining terrace out back, and views across the bay. You’re a stone’s hurl from the beach, so when you come back from a morning swim and sit looking out from the balcony, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in Greece. Ideally located for the South West Coast Path.

Book now at Original Cottages

South Downs Holiday Cottages, East Sussex

Sleeps: 4 and 6

Electric vehicle charging:

In the grounds of a listed moated house, these three cottages are spacious, timber-beamed converted farm buildings situated in lovely landscaped gardens. As well as being set up with underfloor heating and electricity from solar panels in a nearby field (backed up by the grid), they have a food waste digester and use refill bottles for toiletries and cleaning products, so guests can fulfil their own eco-living standards as well. The farm prides itself on having large wildlife areas and having parts of the land under higher-lever stewardship scheme. There’s a pond, with ducks, plus wildflower meadows and the owners provide homemade jam from their orchard and local honey. And of course, the South Downs is a short skip away.

Book now at Responsible Travel

Ben and Holly’s Hideaways, Anglesey

Sleeps: 4 – 12

Electric vehicle charging: 2 x Type 2 (22 Kw)

With dramatic walks and nature activities galore, Anglesey is a lovely spot for a getaway. This collection of holiday homes on the shores of the Menai Strait come with wood fires, plenty of character and expansive views of Snowdonia. They’re a five-minute walk from Beaumaris Castle, bakery and pier, from which visitors can enjoy a range of boat rides and fishing trips on the beautiful open waters.

Mill Farm Eco Barns, Great Yarmouth

Sleeps: 2, 4 and 8

Electric vehicle charging: Zappi home charger (suits all)

Just ten minutes’ walk from the wild dunes of Winterton-on-Sea beach (which is dog-friendly all year round), Mill Farm Eco Barns offer the converted Threshing Barn for large parties and smaller barns for couples and families. On site is a yoga deck, games barn, free range chickens and guests can select produce from the kitchen garden. It’s well located for the traditional seaside delights of Great Yarmouth, the Norfolk Broads, and plenty of magnificent walks.

Book now at Millfarm Eco Barns

Cranmer Country Cottages, Norfolk

Sleeps: 3, 4, 6, 8, 12

Electric vehicle charging: 2 x Type 2 (7.2kW)

Cranmer Country Cottages is a set of nine cottages, converted from a former Victorian dairy farm, and have a good amount of sustainable living features. Set in 175 acres of farmland, the holiday homes share an indoor heated swimming pool, two tennis courts, a games room and an adventure playground for kids. Heating comes from onsite renewable sources, and 30% of the electricity used is from wind and sun. Toiletries, food and services are local where possible, and an ongoing tree and hedge-planting initiative is in place to create wildlife corridors and offset carbon emissions. Aside from all that, you’re on the North Norfolk coast, home of fantastic wildlife and wide open skies.

Heath Farm Holiday Cottages, Oxfordshire

Sleeps: 2, 4, 6 and 14.

Electric Vehicle charging: Type 2 and Tesla.

This collection of red-tiled holiday cottages is located in 70 acres of rolling Cotswold meadows and woodland, in which ongoing conservation work supports the local rabbit, hare, badger, squirrel, roe deer and muntjac deer populations as well as prolific bird life. It’s close to the Cotswolds AONB, and enjoys expansive views of it.

The homes are decorated with English hardwood furniture and fittings made by local craftsmen, using much of the farm’s own trees. It’s eco-friendly features include biomass and solar panels, recycling, composting and LED lights throughout.

The Chestnuts, Eco Chic Cottages, Oxfordshire

Sleeps: 8

Electric Vehicle charging: Type 2 and Tesla

This extended stone cottage is on the south-east edge of the Costwolds AONB, and has glorious field walks on its doorstep. Burford, Lechlade, Blenheim Palace and The Ashmolean Museum are within easy reach. The cottage itself has been carbon neutral since 2010, and comes with underfloor heating, LED lighting, green electricity, composting and recycling. The original lounge has retained its large inglenook fireplace, bread oven and woodburning stove.

North

White Rose Cottage, Yorkshire

Sleeps: 2

Electric Vehicle charging: Type 2 (7.2KW) – BYO lead.

This cosy bolthole for two has a pretty courtyard garden – with rattan dining set and gas barbecue, a wood burning stove inside and an excellent pub within walking distance. It’s in the pretty village of constable Burton, ideally situated for exploring the Yorkshire Dales and is five minutes away from Market Leyburn.

Ash Tree Lodge, Yorkshire Wolds

Sleeps: 2

Electric Vehicle charging: 16 and 32 amp

With the beautiful Vale of York and Yorkshire Wolds on its doorstep, this is a cottage designed to bring better-than-home comforts to tired walkers and trail runners. Luxury features include a hot tub, a wood-burning stove and a large conservatory – perfect for wildlife watching after dark, or for greeting the day with a coffee on sunny mornings.

The Hyning Estate, Cumbria

Sleeps: 2, 3, 6, 8, 12 and 20

Electric Vehicle charging: 1 x type 2, 3 x fast 22kw from April 2022.

<image>

These cottages are set on the edge of The Lake District and Yorkshire Dales National Parks. Renovated sympathetically to their 17th-century origins, all cottages have a wood-burning stove and are fitted with ground source heat pumps, solar energy, heat recovery, triple glazing and renewable energy. Aside from all that, there are beautiful landscaped gardens to stroll around, and stonking walking country in almost every direction.