Walking is an integral part of camping and cottage stays in the countryside. But if you're looking for something more rewarding than the one-mile trek to the nearby pub, research is key. We've compiled our favourite places to stay in the UK that offer great walking routes as well as wonderful accommodation.

Advertisement

Cateran Trail and The Cairngorms: Culdee Cottage, Scotland

Made famous by 16th and 17th century cattle thieves, the Cateran Trail is a circular walking route in Perthshire and the Angus Glens. The trail offers gorgeous highland views and passes through delightful villages that are ideal places for recharging with a hearty lunch or tea. Culdee Cottage is just five minutes’ walk from the trail and twenty minutes from the mighty Cairngorms, with its spectacularly clean lochs, native forests and rich wildlife.

Culdee Cottage makes an excellent place to relax after a day of walking, with a cosy log burner and opportunities for fishing in the River Isla running alongside the three-quarter acre garden. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Northumberland National Park: Cheviot Holiday Cottages

Cheviot Holiday Cottages offers eight luxurious cottages with land that leads directly out into 400 square miles of National Park Country with its sheltered valleys, hidden waterfalls and dramatic hills rich in bird and wildlife.

The Cottages for between two and six guests offer a perfect hideaway in the idyllic setting of the Breamish river valley and Cheviot foothills, close to the Northumberland National Park with its many walking routes including Steel Rigg and Crag Lough with the best viewpoint of Hadrian’s Wall and Hethpool Wild Goat Walk with the opportunity to see the wild Cheviot goats. Visit Footsteps, for information on guided walks in Northumberland. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Oldham, Lancashire: Moorlands Caravan Park

A walker’s paradise, just a few hundred metres from the Pennine Way and five miles from Saddleworth, the Moorlands Caravan Park offers stunning countryside views and pubs nearby for hearty lunch or dinner. If trekking the 267-miles of the Pennine Way, there’s cosy camping pods available for up to three people or large camping pods for up to four people. Each offers gas and electricity, shared bathroom facilities, firepit and camp beds to rest in before continuing the journey between Edale to the Scottish borders. Pitchup.com

The Hyning Estate in The Lake District & Yorkshire Dales

Set on the edge of the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, The Hyning Estate provides seven ‘green’ luxurious cottages, which have been superbly renovated to be sympathetic to their 17th century origins.

Head out straight from the cottage door with a traditional map and guidebook or download one of the many local walks from the digital library of walks - strolls to suit all ages. Take the gentle circular walk from the Hyning Estate, or follow in the foot steps of Beatrix Potter and explore the tranquil tarns of Claife Heights with its spectacular views of Lake Windermere or try the more strenuous but popular Cautley Crag and The Calf in the Yorkshire Dales. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Yorkshire Wolds: Field House Farm & High Barn Cottages, Yorkshire

The Yorkshire Wolds Way presents 79 miles of chalky valleys, rolling countryside, ancient villages and picturesque market towns. Along the trail, walkers can take in the deserted medieval town of Wharram Percy, enjoy views from Humber Bridge and are almost guaranteed to see hares and red kites.

Field House Farm & High Barn Cottages has twelve cottages which sleep between two and six guests. The properties and are within one mile of the trail and the spectacular Yorkshire Heritage Coast Line, which is an ideal location to spot wildlife, visit stately homes and gardens and stroll on a choice of beaches. www.premiercottages.co.uk

The Pennine Way: Swainsley Farm, Staffordshire

One of the UK’s most famous walks, the Pennine Way passes through three National Parks, 20 sites of Special Scientific Interest and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Twenty five miles from the start of the Pennine Way at Edale is Swainsley Farm in the Peak District National Park. The farm is located directly above the Manifold Trail and the Tissington Trail is only three miles away and the High Peak Trail just four miles from the property. There are also walks straight from the door and there are a range of adult road and mountain bikes for active guests to use free of charge. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Pembrokeshire Coast Path: Cwm Connell Coastal Cottages, Pembrokeshire

Taking in some of the UK’s most picturesque beaches, Britain’s smallest city and a rich tapestry of Iron Age and Tudor relics, the Pembrokeshire Coast Path provides a varied selection of walks for all abilities. A short walk from Cwm Connell Coastal Cottages, down through a wooded valley, brings guests to the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and Ceibwr cove.

The cottages have a mini-spa to treat achy muscles after a day of walking with a hot-tub and sauna. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Mulberry House, St Nicholas, Pembrokeshire

Owned by the same family for over a century, this stylish stone-built country house is set in acres of rolling countryside and is ideally placed for walkers looking to tread the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. Its interiors reflect Scandinavian minimalism, with bright airy rooms featuring exposed stone walls and original oak beams, sleek furniture and wood-burning stoves. Hikers staying at Mulberry House will be able to experience the full dramatic beauty of Western Wales coastline, from Strumble Head to St David’s. www.qualitycottages.co.uk

Bwthyn Mair, near Portmeirion, Gwynedd

Situated in the heart of Snowdonia National Park, this restored 17th-century cottage is set on the edge of the Coed Llyn Mair National Nature reserve. Originally a tavern, Bwthyn Mair retains its original stone walls and spiral staircase, inglenook fireplace and two bedrooms separated by authentic elm posts and panel partitions. The Grade II listed building is conveniently placed near several National Trust routes close to the village of Bedgelert, including the Dinas Emrys trail, Aberglaslyn gorge and many ancient woodland paths. www.qualitycottages.co.uk

The Secret Mill, near Llandovey, Cambrian Mountains

Overlooking the Brecon Beacons, this 18th-century former woollen mill sits majestically within a 70-acre estate spread across the Towy Valley. The quirky cottage has been renovated into an elegant retreat, with a charming open-plan living area, fully-equipped luxury kitchen and private garden with covered veranda, fire-pit and hot-tub. A range of walking trails lead directly from the front door, with guests free to explore the private grounds as well as the waterfalls and gentle woodland walks of the nearby Cambrian Mountains. www.qualityunearthed.co.uk

Cherryberry Lodges – Abergavenny, South Wales

A quiet leafy site next to the Brecon Beacons National Park, Cherryberry Lodges is surrounded by spectacular hiking and cycling routes. Explore the foothills of Sugarloaf Mountain, head to the market town of Abergavenny or explore the Brecon Beacons National Park. The Shepherd’s Hut and Cabin is perfect for two adults with hot showers, flushing toilets and a lockable space for walking gear available. Pitchup.com

Cheddar Bridge Touring Park – Cheddar, Somerset

Overlooking the Mendip Hills, guests at Cheddar Bridge Touring Park can pull on their boots and take a short stroll to Cheddar village, the stunning Cheddar Gorge and the Mendips, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. With plenty to explore nearby, return to the park for a much needed rest with tent pitches available from £17 per night or camping pods from £42 per night. Pitchup.com

Advertisement

South West Coastal Path: Rosehill Lodges, Cornwall

With 630 miles of superb coastline, The South West Coastal Path is one of the longest of the country’s National Trails. Gorgeous beaches, intimate coves and dramatic headlands define the trail and Rosehill Lodges make a fantastic base from which to explore them. Comprising ten five-star timber lodges in Porthtowan, each lodge has a hot tub and is just five-minutes from a local Blue Flag beach, village shops and multiple restaurants. www.premiercottages.co.uk