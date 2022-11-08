Get making: beautiful handmade Christmas gift ideas
This festive season treat friends and family to a beautiful handmade Christmas gift. Here you will find plenty of ideas for affordable and sustainable traditional and rustic gifts that
From homemade cards to cosy candles and festive decorations, get inspired to make beautiful homemade gifts for friends and family this Christmas 2022 with our craft guides.
Making your own gifts can be a thoughtful and more sustainable way to celebrate Christmas and is a relaxing activity to do on a cold and rainy afternoon.
If you've not got time to craft, find more Christmas gift inspiration with our selection of delicious Christmas hampers for foodies or nature and bird identification books perfect for stocking fillers.
Christmas cards and wrapping paper
Rather than buying bundles of gift cards and wrapping paper, why not create your own countryside-inspired festive designs and send your family and friends hand-crafted greetings this Christmas?
Nature inspired leaf print card
Make your own handmade Christmas with this easy step by step festive leaf-print card guide.
Holly Christmas cards
Gather a handful of leaves on your next winter walk and make personalised Christmas cards for friends and family.
Pyramid card
Woodblock print mistletoe and holly card
Create your own rustic mistletoe and holly block-print cards for friends and family this Christmas with our easy step by step how to guide.
Wrapping paper and gift tags
Create your own beautiful gift wrap and tags for friends and family with our easy to follow step by step guide for string block-printing.
Christmas baking
Spiced pear, rye and chocolate brownie
These delicious brownies, topped with in-season pears, are easy to make and perfect for winter baking.
Spiced Christmas biscuits
Hang tempting treats from the tree with this super-simple recipe from BBC Good Food, perfect for making with kids.
Stollen mince pies
Treat your friends and family to a hot mince pie this Christmas with this easy recipe.
Candy cane lollipops
These pretty sweet treats take just 15 minutes to make from just three ingredients – perfect as a last-minute edible gift or stocking filler.
Festive decorations
Natural Christmas garland
Celebrate the vitality of nature in the colder months with a Christmas garland made using foraged items, says Lake District florist Rachel Wardley.
Birch Advent Candleholder
Here's how to make a natural and festive Christmas candleholder at home - it makes a great display for your holiday table.
Rustic Christmas bauble
Create this simple but beautiful gift for a loved one by following our easy guide to making your own tree decorations.
Simple festive candles
Keep cosy on the stormiest of days by lighting homemade candles – make them in advance to present as gifts at Christmas.
Rustic jam jar candle
An easy step by step guide to making a homemade candle for Christmas.
Handmade gifts for adults
Fragrant handmade soap
This easy craft is lots of fun, experiment with scent, colour and decoration to create the perfect gift for friends or family.
The perfect sloe gin recipe
Try making this delicious sloe gin recipe in the autumn months and enjoy a warming sup in the colder months. It also makes the perfect personal Christmas gift for any gin lover.
Peppered cider apple chutney
A delicious peppery apple chutney which makes a perfect gift for any cheese lover.
Teacup candles
Follow this easy step-by-step guide to create the perfect teacup candle, which makes a lovely Christmas gift. Make it as festive as you like, with seasonal scents and decorations.
Handmade gifts for children
Make a wooden tic tac toe set
Whatever your age, everyone loves a game of noughts and crosses – and this traditional Tic-Tac-Toe game is ideal to play at a festive gathering. Click through to make your own set.
Pebble dominoes
Recreate your own version of dominoes using nothing more than beach pebbles collected on an afternoon walk, some white paint and varnish.
Fly a kite!
There are few joys as simple and exhilarating as flying a brightly coloured kite in the breeze. For great family fun, build your own kite with this easy step-by-step guide.
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
SPECIAL BIRTHDAY OFFER!
Get 6 issues for £15 (saving 50%) + receive a Stanley Trigger Action Travel Mug, worth £30!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.