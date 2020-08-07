High rainfall and an abundance of hills and mountains means that waterfalls in the UK are not hard to come by. We have some spectacular falls, from Gaping Gill in the Yorkshire Dales to High Force in Durham and Waterfall Country in the Brecon Beacons.

We are so enamoured by these crashing cascades that we even created our own. From urban parks and reservoir outflows to magical secret gardens, here are a few of Britain’s most beautiful man-made waterfalls.

Caban Coch Dam, Powys

Built as part of the Elan Valley reservoirs project to provide Birmingham with drinking water, Caban Coch is the lowest dam in a sequence of four. In spate, water cascades in great volumes over the wall, dropping more than 35m to the Afon Elan below. elanvalley.org.uk

Castle Carr, West Yorkshire

Open to the public for just a single day each year, the Castle Carr water garden in Luddenden Dean is a true secret garden. The castle itself is now derelict but evidence of this ambitious property can be seen throughout the grounds, not least at the southern end of the reservoirs where a broad, arched waterfall crashes down beside an elaborate staircase.

Virginia Water, Surrey

At the southern end of Virginia Water in Windsor Great Park is The Cascade, an ornamental waterfall constructed of stone. Admire the tiered falls – as well as Roman ruins, a totem pole and waterside woodlands – on a five-mile circuit of the lake. windsorgreatpark.co.uk

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

Cleverly designed to allow water beneath it, people across it and eels through it, the Waterfall Bridge forms a dam between Bodnant’s lake and the rhododendron-lined Afon Hiraethlyn. This Snowdonia garden also includes grand lawns, colourful terraces, wildflower meadows and enormous trees. nationaltrust.org.uk/bodnant-garden

Rouken Glen Park, Glasgow

Once known as Birkenshaw, meaning Birch Wood, this historic park just south of Glasgow is a peaceful blend of woodland, water and gardens. The falls, found in the south of the park, were diverted and enlarged more than 200 years ago and used to provide energy for the Victorian textile industry. roukenglenpark.co.uk

Littlebredy, Dorset

The River Bride rises from beneath an artificial lake at Bridehead House beside the small village of Littlebredy. Tumbling over a man-made waterfall, it continues its journey for 6.5 miles to Burton Bradstock on the Dorset coast. Don’t miss the walled gardens, herbaceous borders, mansion and village church. littlebredy.com

Kyoto Garden, Holland Park, London

This Japanese garden, opened in 1991, was a gift from the city of Kyoto in Japan. With its strutting peacocks, lethargic koi carp, ruby-coloured acers and rocky waterfall, it is a place of real serenity in the heart of the capital. rbkc.gov.uk