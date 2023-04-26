Reconnect with nature and give your mental health a boost on a daily basis by taking part in Wildlife Trusts 30 Days Wild campaign for 2023. It is free and easy to take part – find out how to join in with this year's campaign and get inspiration for activities to do with our pick of 30 easy ways to connect with nature.

What is 30 Days wild?

The Wildlife Trusts’ annual nature challenge 30 Days Wild encourages people to do something wild every day for the month of June. According to the charity, a record estimated 650,000 people took part in 2020, making it the most successful year since its launch in 2015.

A family bird watching on heathland in summer Suffolk Sandlings / David Tipling

How to take part in 30 Days Wild

When you sign-up to 30 Days Wild you’ll receive wildlife guides, how-to guides, top technical tips from wildlife webcam experts, educational and fun resources, and more. There are also special packs available for schools, nurseries, care homes, and businesses.

The challenge begins this year on Thursday 1st June and you can download a free pack from the Wildlife Trusts.

Share your wild moment on social media using the hashtag #30DaysWild.

How to reconnect with nature– 30 wild ideas for 30 Days Wild

1 Go birdwatching

Head to your local park and see how many birds you can spot/Credit: Getty images

Grab your binoculars and see how many different species of birds you can spot. Bird watching can become an addictive and rewarding hobby, and no matter where you go — whether in a city, natural park, or at your home — you're almost guaranteed to see one.

2 Listen to birdsong and try to identify each species

Stonechat birds are found more widely in winter and have short robin-like tails/Credit: Getty

In Britain we are blessed with an incredible variety of beautiful bird song in spring. It’s mostly the male birds that sing and they do this to demonstrate how fit and healthy they are to potential mates and also tell rival males that they have secured a territory so “keep off”.

3 Learn how to identify coastal flowers

Cornish coastal scenery at Porthmeor Cove near Zennor/Credit: Getty

Get to know the pretty summer blooms found on our coasts, cliffs, dunes and shores with our expert guide to coastal flowers found in the UK.

4 Go for a walk in the countryside

Walking the coastal path (Getty)

Get back to nature with a beautiful countryside walk. Walking is a great way to clear your head and explore your local landscape. With blooming flowers and buzzing wildlife, it's the perfect season to take a long walk in the countryside.

5 Go rockpooling

Boy rockpooling, kneeling on rocks, Kimmeridge Bay, Dorset/Credit: Getty

Rockpools can be great fun for kids and big kids alike, and summer is a great time of year to head to the coast and make the most of what the shoreline has to offer.

Take a look at our rockpooling guide to find all you need to know to have a successful rockpooling adventure.

6 Flower spot

With Spring comes beautiful yellow daffodils/Credit: Getty images

Observe your surroundings and see how many different types of flowers you can spot. You can do this in your garden, local park or if you have any nearby, country gardens are a great place to learn about local history and spot vibrant flowers.

7 Watch wildlife

Badgers have lived in the UK for over 250,000 years/Credit: Getty images

With spring well underway and temperatures warming up, there’s more wildlife to see all around us. See how many different species you can spot and enjoy seeing spring wildlife come to life.

8 Record your local wildlife

Contribute to science by recording your local wildlife/Credit:Getty

Recording the wildlife you spot in your garden or local area can help improve your wildlife knowledge, provide useful data for conservationists and be a very satisfying hobby.

Learning to record the wildlife you see and hear in the natural world can help conservationists build a bigger picture of how species are faring in your part of the country.

Why not become a wildlife recorder and help add to what we already know? You just need to remember to keep note of what you see in your garden, local park or just from your kitchen window.

9 Forage for your food

Just take a few flowerheads per elder tree – leave some to develop into berries. (Getty Images)

The British countryside is full of food you can safely and legally forage - provided you know what to look for. From pungent wild garlic in spring to elderflower and juicy blackberries, why not see what you can find. Searching for your next meal in the countryside will not only fill your belly, but will also increase your connection with the land. You could also try a foraging course.

N.B. Always be sure you can positively identify any plant before you pick it, and never eat anything you are unsure of. Make sure you leave plenty for wildlife (and other foragers!).

10 Enjoy a homemade picnic

Family visitors in the garden at Killerton, Devon, in August/Credit: National Trust Images

Picnicking is a great excuse to explore the countryside and relax with friends and family. No matter where you are in the country, you won't have to travel far to enjoy your food while taking in spectacular views outdoors.

11 Go for a bike ride

The countryside is home to many cycling paths with beautiful scenery/Credit: Getty images

Pump up your tyres and peddle through the countryside. Cycling is a great way to reconnect with nature and get off the beaten track. Take a ride on a local cycle path, or if you're a bit more ambitious and after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted you could even take a bikepacking trip across the country.

12 Take a wild swim

Wild swimming has grown in popularity in recent years/Credit: Getty images

One a warm summer's day, it doesn't get much better than taking a dip in the sea, lake or river. If you live in a big city, don't be put off as there are many wild swimming spots near London.

13 Sleep under the stars

Reconnect with nature by camping out/Credit: Carys Matthews

Pitch a tent and spend an evening beneath a starry night-sky, whether out in the wild, at a campsite, or even in your own back garden.

Wild camping allows you to escape the constant buzz of modern life and get back to basics. While not legal in some parts of the country, there are a number of smaller campsites in secluded locations, where you simply pitch up and savour the tranquility. Alternatively, check our some of our favourite campsites below.

14 Create nature inspired arts and crafts

Children will love creating a nature inspired rainbow to hang in the window/Credit: Getty

Doing a nature inspired craft is an activity that children and adults of all ages can enjoy. Here are some easy ideas for inspiration:

15 Help your garden wildlife

Sunflowers are fun and quick to grow making them an ideal gardening project for children/Credit: Getty

Summer is nearly here and with the warmer temperatures on the way, there’s more wildlife to see in gardens across the country. See how many different species you can spot and learn how you can make your garden more wildlife-friendly with our guides below.

16 Gaze at the night sky

There are few more captivating sights than a starry night-time sky/Credit: Getty images

Cast your eyes to the skies and see how many different constellations you can see. Gaze at the stars from your garden, or, for a really memorable experience, head to one of Britain's national parks for stunning starry skies.

17 Improve your nature identification skills

Learn how to identify different tree species/Getty Images

Learn how to identify local plants, insects and wildlife in your local area. You could create a journal to track your findings.

18 Cook or eat a meal outdoors

Editor Fergus find the perfect picnic spot/Credit: Getty

It is common knowledge that any meal eaten outdoors tastes better. Try your hand at cooking outdoors over a roaring fire. Summer is the perfect season for a garden barbecue. You could even cook a meal using something you've caught in the wild or simply enjoy a meal or picnic sat outdoors.

19 Listen to nature podcasts

Escape to the countryside with a podcast!/Credit: Getty

Make the most of your extra spare time to listen to some of the interesting wildlife, nature and science podcasts freely available You can listen to podcasts anywhere so why not make it a wilder experience by listening outdoors.

20 Try butterfly surveying

Try and catch a glimpse of those fluttering wings and see how many different kinds of butterflies you can spot. You can head down to your local park, or you can make your garden butterfly-friendly and they can visit you.

21 Capture the moment

Capture the moment by taking shots of wildlife or the landscape/Credit: Getty

Try and snap your best picture of the outdoors, whether it be of wildlife or a landscape. Not sure where to start? Enrol on a photography course that will show you how to snap that perfect countryside shot.

If you'd like to share your photos to feature as our 'Photo of the Day', simply email photos@countryfile.com or tag your image on our social media channels.

22 Sketch outdoors

Nature has inspired amazing art for centuries/Credit: Getty images

You don't need to be a professional artist to try sketching your favourite scenery. Drawing is a fantastic way to examine the local landscape and take your mind off the day-to-day stresses of normal life. Sketching feathers is a great starting point for novices.

23 Learn how to identify trees

Get to grips with Britain's trees, they shape the country's landscape/Credit: Getty images

Take a stroll through the forest and examine the trees to see how many different types you can find. You might be surprised to find the number of different kinds in your local woodland. You may even see one of Britain's fascinating, famous trees.

24 Go geocaching

Geocaching is a fun way to explore the outdoors/Credit: Getty

Enjoy hiking, the countryside and treasure hunting? This might be the hobby for you. Download the free app and find one of many secret geocaches hidden in the countryside.

25 Experience a sunrise and sunset

Summer sunset from Sutton Bank in North Yorkshire/Credit: Getty

Get up early and experience sunrise, then watch it set later that evening. Wherever you are, set your alarm clocks early in June to see the Summer Solstice from your favourite local trail, park or viewing spot.

26 Catch up on the best nature programmes

Programme Name: Springwatch team, Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke, Chris Packham - (C) BBC BBC

Although watching TV might not seem a particularly wild activity, for those of us with less access to the outdoors, you can still learn more about nature and find a bit of much-needed escapism with our round-up of the best countryside TV, film and radio. With programmes such as Wild Isles narrated by David Attenborough out this year, there's plenty of wildlife to enjoy from the comfort of the sofa.